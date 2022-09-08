Certification for solar firm

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 08, 2022 21:13 IST

Premier Energies Photovoltaic’s E-City solar manufacturing facility has been accorded LEED Gold certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The company said it has been conferred with the gold rating under the LEED v4 Building Design and Construction: New Construction and Major Renovations.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by USGBC, is a certification used widely to rate buildings and project types. It provides a framework for healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings. LEED Certification serves as a testament to sustainability and leadership, it said.

The gold certified E-City solar manufacturing facility of the premier group has a manufacturing capacity of 1.4 GW of solar modules and 750 MW of solar cells.

Director of Market Development at LEED Green Associate Raman K handed the certificate to Chairman of Premier Energies Surender Pal Singh and Director of Premier Energies Sudhir Reddy recently, the company said in a release on Thursday.

