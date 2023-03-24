Certificate scam: GHMC Commissioner addresses multiple letters

March 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar had addressed at least three letters to the Commissioner, Electronic Services Delivery, over the past one year about the irregularities in issue of birth and death certificates, before taking a decision to scrap over 26,000 certificates issued through Mee Seva Centres.

The letters, written in June and December last year, and in February this year, reportedly cited specific instances where false evidences had been uploaded for obtaining the certificates. Apparently, receiving no response, the Commissioner has taken the decision revoking the certificates.

In all, 31,000 certificates have been scrapped, and after removing duplications, they have been narrowed down to over 26,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The certificate fiasco has its roots in Government Orders issued previously, simplifying the process for issue of birth and death certificates.

According to the orders, institutional births and deaths would be uploaded by respective hospitals, and the certificates may be downloaded from the Mee Seva centres without the applicants having to make rounds of GHMC circle offices.

Even if the delivery or death was not institutional, the instant certification could be done within one year, after which, the process to obtain the certificates got complicated.

In the previous system, if the application for the certificate was made after one year, the applicant had to produce a non-availability certificate (NAC) attested by the respective birth & death registrars (in this case, AMOHs) after field verification. The NAC had to be attached to the application which would then go to the Revenue Divisional Officer concerned.

The RDO would order for an enquiry, and issue proceedings for issue of certificate if everything was in order.

In view of the harassment the applicants were being subjected to by circle-level officials in expectation of kickbacks, the government issued orders around a year ago, permitting birth and death certificate applications through Mee Seva and doing away with the step of verification by the registrar.

Accordingly, the NAC would be issued from the Mee Seva, while the rest of the procedure remaining the same. Digital signature of the AMOH would be appended to the certificate.

Taking advantage of the changed system, the Mee Seva operators, in connivance with the applicants, uploaded unrelated documents for the RDO’s proceedings over the years, and issued the certificates in thousands.

According to officials, in some cases, plain papers were being uploaded in place of RDO’s proceedings!

“About 5,000 applicants did not even furnish proper phone numbers, which was discovered when we tried to send text messages,” shared an official.

GHMC is now sending text messages to all applicants whose certificates have been revoked, asking them to reapply.