In a move to bring people nearer to traditional arts, the officials of Tara Degree College, located in Sangareddy district headquarters, introduced certificate course in dappu. The first batch was completed recently. The course is conducted as part of skill development and tradition protection. Course coordinator Dr. G. Jagadishwar informed that two credit course was conducted under the aegis of the Department of Language and Cultural affairs, Government of Telangana. Principal M. Praveena has thanked Andey music academy director Bhaskar who provided tutors to the course. 50 students learned the certificate course.