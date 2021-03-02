CERT-In alert helps avert bid to hack TS power systems

HYDERABAD

02 March 2021

A China-based hacking group was attempting the attack

A possible hacking of the power systems in Telangana by a China-based group was averted by the power utilities of the State by taking timely precautionary measures following an alert issued by the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT- In) on Tuesday.

According to Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Transco and TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao, CERT-In has reported from a trusted source that China- based “Threat actor Group Command and Control” servers were trying to communicate with systems belonging to Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre (TSSLDC) and Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco) and advised suitable precautionary measures to ensure security of the power systems.

Mr. Rao stated that, acting instantly on the alert, various measures were taken by TS Transco such as blocking server IPs communicated by CERT-In, temporarily disabling the control function for remote operation of circuit breakers from SLDC.

Besides, user credentials for all the users accessing TSSLDC website were also changed and suspected equipment within the perimeter of the SCADA control centre were isolated to ensure safety of the grid and satisfactory power supply to all consumers in the State.

The cyber attack attempt which came to light assumes significance as it comes at a time when a US newspaper reported recently that power black out in Mumbai in October last was due to a China-based cyber attack.