Cerebration business quiz gets off to a good start

At the Hyderabad regional round of Cerebration, the annual BL business quiz, organised by Business Line in association with the Union Bank of India on Friday, the Ekin Care team comprising Somak Ray and Francis Kurian Thomas emerged victorious in the final round.

The 17th edition of the all India quiz got off to a good start with over 70 teams taking part in the elimination round, despite heavy rains throughout the day in Hyderabad.

In the finals that saw six teams compete with each other, the team from Ekin Care, the healthcare app firm, and Infosys, the IT major, were tied at 40 points. By answering two of the three questions correctly, the Ekin Care team became a clear winner. The winner would now go to Mumbai to participate in the finals scheduled for September 7.

Interestingly, the enthusiastic audience comprising B-School students from the ICBM, which hosted the contest, and corporate employees from the city also pitched in with correct answers winning prizes. Deputy general manager of Union Bank of India, S.K. Bhargava, gave away the prize to Ekin Care, the winners of the Hyderabad round, while D. Zarar, principal of ICBM-SBE, presented the prize to runners-up.