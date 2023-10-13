ADVERTISEMENT

CEO’s office receives names of officials to replace those transferred by the EC 

October 13, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

EC to announce its decision on replacements at the earliest

M Rajeev
The state election authority, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, has received the names of officers for appointment in place of senior officials, IPS cadre in particular, who had been transferred on the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

The ECI has ordered transfer of four District Collectors, Superintendents of Police of some districts, and Commissioners of Police of three cities, including Hyderabad city Police Commissioner C.V. Anand with immediate effect on Wednesday. The ECI has directed the State government to submit names of panel of three officers by 5 p.m. on Thursday to appoint officers replacing the transferred officials.

The ECI has asked the State government to submit the names after checking the APAR (annual performance appraisal reports) of the last five years. In addition, Vigilance records should be verified before furnishing the names, the EC said.

Accordingly, the list of officers was submitted to the CEO on Thursday evening. The CEO officials were tight-lipped when asked about the names of officers that were forwarded by the State government. Sources said the list would be forwarded to the ECI either late Thursday evening or Friday morning and a decision on the replacement of the transferred officials is likely to be communicated at the earliest.

