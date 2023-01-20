CEO’s office initiates steps to become election-ready

January 20, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State election authority, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, has started strengthening its infrastructure including equipment in the run-up to the next Assembly elections.

To begin with, the CEO’s office focussed attention on procurement of computers, printers, scanners, hard disks and other equipment that should be deployed at various levels. This will be followed by deployment of personnel right from the polling-station level.

The development assumes significance in the light of talk of early election by the opposition parties including the Congress and the BJP. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti has however been claiming that the elections will be held after the incumbent government completes its full tenure.

With the tenure of the current Assembly scheduled to end on January 16 next year, steps had been initiated to strengthen the system at multiple levels for ensuring smooth conduct of the election. “The election year has started from January 16. We are looking into various aspects like EVMs, men and polling stations in line with the Election Commission of India’s instructions,” a senior official said.

The State has already received the required number of ballot and control units and the Election Commission of India is likely to dispatch the VVPATs sometime next month. “Once the VVPATs are received, we will commence test checks and keep the machines ready,” the official told The Hindu.

Officials said the CEO’s office has requested the government to allot sufficient space for its operations owing to the space constraints faced in the current location, the Buddha Bhavan. On the requirement of personnel to handle election duties, communication has been addressed to the State Government to allot the required staff to ensure effective functioning of the election authority.

Bulk of these personnel are likely to be drafted from the Revenue department as they are experienced in the conduct of the polls while some of them will be hired on contract basis. The CEO’s office has reportedly chalked out training programmes for personnel on duty at different levels right from data entry operators. “We have to bring them up to date on ECI rules and procedures while discharging their duties,” the official said.

The next area of focus would be on providing minimum assured provisions at the polling station level. As against the 32,814 polling stations in the previous elections in 2018, the number could be around 34,000 in the next elections owing to increase in the strength of the electorate from 2.8 crore to little less than 3 crore in the past five years.