CEO underscores technology challenges in conduct of elections

August 31, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has underscored the dynamic nature of technology and the challenges it poses in the evolving landscape.

He was speaking at a comprehensive one-day training programme conducted for State police officials as part of preparations for the ensuing Assembly elections, on Wednesday. The training programme was aimed at enhancing the understanding of police officials about security modules critical for ensuring smooth and secure election process.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO recalled extensive media coverage of election-related events and difficulties faced in implementing corrective measures swiftly. The training programme provided a crucial opportunity for the officials to adapt to new strategies and techniques for maintaining security during elections.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar explained various security-related aspects ranging from suspect vehicle checks for illegal transportation of cash or liquor to the management of polling stations on election day. Accordingly, there was a need for maintaining good practices and transparency to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

The DGP said nearly 700 police personnel had been reshuffled in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s directions. Around 85 check-posts had been set up along the inter-State borders with Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha. These check-posts were integrated with CCTVs and were poised to bolster security measures.

West Bengal CEO Aariz Aftab made a detailed presentation on the preparatory work leading up to the election and explained about the categorisation of polling booths and their vulnerability assessment. Tamil Nadu CEO Satyabrata Sahoo spoke about comprehending requirements, induction, deployment and de-induction of the Central armed police forces.