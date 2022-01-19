CEO transferred to Union Labour Ministry as additional secretary

HYDERABAD

19 January 2022

Name cleared by Appointments Committee of Cabinet

Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel has been transferred to Central Government services as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Mr. Goel’s transfer has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The Department of Personnel and Training has announced the appointment of the 1990 batch IAS officer in a circular issued on Tuesday.

Mr. Goel was one among around 10 officers from across the country whose names were cleared by the Appointments Committee.

