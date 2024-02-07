CEO told to be ready with estimates about uniformed forces and budget for LS polls

February 07, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to work out estimates on the requirement of uniformed forces and budget for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI wanted the CEO to clear dues of Legislative Assembly elections immediately. Senior deputy election commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas conducted an elaborate review meeting on Wednesday to ascertain the preparedness of the State election machinery for the Lok Sabha elections to be conducted shortly.

He advised Mr. Raj to strengthen IT applications and technology related systems for conducting the elections effectively. Officials were asked to be cautious in handling the ENCORE App instead of making revisions later. Mr. Vyas appreciated the use of cameras outside polling stations in certain locations and its deterrent effect. The State election authority was directed to hold frequent meetings with enforcement agencies to kick-start the regulation of cash and other items.

Referring to the large scale seizures during the last Assembly elections, he instructed officials to make arrangements to issue receipts with all details, including the names of officers on duty for every seizure. The CEO had been asked to give sufficient publicity in advance on the seized items that had proper records and asked them to simplify the procedure in their recollection by people. In respect of gold ornaments and metals which traders would carry regularly for business transactions, the CEO team had been advised to study the procedure followed in Tamil Nadu so as to emulate it in Telangana.

On printing of postal ballots at district level and avoiding delays in their distribution, the ECI would take a decision soon. The officials were also asked to be flexible in counting of large number of postal ballots by allotting counting tables instead of sticking to the standard 14+1 format and they were asked to set up tables for 500 postal ballots each for faster counting.

Mr. Raj explained to him about the arrangements made so far, including the training sessions conducted for officials. He sought certain clarifications from the senior official on certain issues. Mr. Vyas responded saying that ECI would come up with updated and consolidated instructions that should be followed on the issue of nominations and voting by those on election duty.

