CEO succeeds in same day polls in TS, AP

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has succeeded in convincing the Election Commission to hold election in single phase for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to avoid scope for voters casting their votes in the two States if elections are held separately.

The Chief Electoral Officer, in his letter addressed to the EC last month, insisted that the election be held on a single day for the two States as the porous border between the two States could give scope for voters moving from one place to another to cast their votes in both the states. The State has large porous border extending over six districts.

In addition, Telangana, being part of the erstwhile united AP, had large section of people with roots in AP settled here. The CEO said in view of this, there was need to prevent scope cross voting, inducement of voters and other possible means to lure the voters.

The assumes significance in the light of concerns expressed by people that political parties could transport voters to AP where assembly polls are being held simultaneously and close finish anticipated in several constituencies where these votes could make a difference.

Mr. Rajat Kumar in his letter addressed to a Deputy Election Commissioner has succeeded in prevailing upon the commission in finalising the dates ensuring that the elections are held in the two States on a single day.