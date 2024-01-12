Micron Technology CEO meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

January 12, 2024 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology, the world’s top Chip manufacturing company, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and discussed investment prospects in Telangana.

Mr. Mehrotra said Telangana was emerging as the most favourite investment destination and the establishment of manufacturing industries. The Chief Minister assured Mr. Mehrotra that the government would extend all facilities and cooperation to the Micron company to invest and establish manufacturing units.

The American company is the world’s fourth-largest semiconductor manufacturer and the largest manufacturer of memory chips.