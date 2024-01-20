CEO of software firm killed, president injured during stunt at office fete in Hyderabad

January 20, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The CEO of a software firm was killed and the president injured during an accident at their company’s silver jubilee celebrations at Ramoji Film City on Thursday night.

The Abdullapurmet police booked a case of negligence against the event managers and management of Ramoji Film City.

Police said that Sanjay Saha, 56, CEO of Vistex Asia-Pacific Pvt Ltd, was inside a makeshift cage to perform a stunt during the programme at Limelight Gardens and while he was being descended from a height of about 20 feet, along with the president of the firm, Raju Datla, 52, one of the ropes snapped.

“The men were in an iron cage with wood panels that was hanging from the ceiling with 6 mm iron ropes. While the cage was being brought down, one of the ropes snapped and they fell down on the stage,” said A. Manmohan, Abdullapurmet Inspector.

As per the FIR of the case, a copy of which is in the possession of The Hindu, the incident occurred at around 7.40 p.m. on Thursday and the management took about 20 minutes to arrange for an ambulance.

“Ambulance facility was not provided by the event organisers and so, they had to take Mr. Datla in a car. The event management team did not take any safety precaution. The mishap was a result of sheer negligence of the event management company and lack of safety precautions by Ramoji Film City Management,” said the complainant in the FIR.

The accident was video-recorded and the video footage was shared with the police.

While Mr. Saha succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Friday, Mr. Datla remained unconscious till Friday night.

Abdullapurmet police booked a case against the event organisers and the management of Ramoji Film City under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started a probe. No arrests have been made yet.

