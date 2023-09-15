CEO launches campaign to enrol eligible voters 

September 15, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana has launched a campaign to enrol eligible citizens residing in the gated communities and multi-storeyed complexes in the GHMC limits in the run up to the ensuing elections to the State Assembly.

The campaign was launched after CEO Vikas Raj held several rounds of discussions with the residents welfare associations of the GHMC and surrounding districts — Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy — where it was found that there were 4,500 such associations in and around the GHMC limits. The associations agreed upon a standard operating procedure designed by the CEO’s office in this direction during a meeting on August 7.

Accordingly, 757 teams were constituted to collect applications from eligible voters and the process continued for more than three weeks. Enquiries into all the forms collected was initiated simultaneously and they were being disposed of on a regular basis. The disposal of applications would be completed by September 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.