ADVERTISEMENT

CEO interacts with IT associations to improve voter participation in elections

June 15, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 Vikas Raj exhorts associations to sensitise their employees to exercise their voting right  

The Hindu Bureau

As the dates for the next Assembly elections are drawing closer, the State election authority, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, has initiated efforts to ensure enhanced voter participation.

The CEO held a meeting with representatives of top notch IT associations employing a large number of IT professionals to sensitise their employees to exercise their right to vote in the ensuing elections. The exercise comes in the light of voter inertia, one of the biggest reasons for poor polling percentage in urban areas.

Mr. Vikas Raj interacted with representatives of Hyderabad Software Employees Association, CREDAI, TREDA, FICCI and other associations on Thursday. GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar who was present said residential welfare associations and gated communities with substantial voter pools had been identified and efforts were initiated to reach out to them for taking up voter enrolment drive in these places. Business establishments and large market areas had also been sensitised to make them feel the privilege of casting their vote, a fundamental right.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was advised to reach out to resident welfare associations and large office complexes to improve voter enrolment that would increase voting percentage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US