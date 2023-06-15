CEO interacts with IT associations to improve voter participation in elections

June 15, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As the dates for the next Assembly elections are drawing closer, the State election authority, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, has initiated efforts to ensure enhanced voter participation.

The CEO held a meeting with representatives of top notch IT associations employing a large number of IT professionals to sensitise their employees to exercise their right to vote in the ensuing elections. The exercise comes in the light of voter inertia, one of the biggest reasons for poor polling percentage in urban areas.

Mr. Vikas Raj interacted with representatives of Hyderabad Software Employees Association, CREDAI, TREDA, FICCI and other associations on Thursday. GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar who was present said residential welfare associations and gated communities with substantial voter pools had been identified and efforts were initiated to reach out to them for taking up voter enrolment drive in these places. Business establishments and large market areas had also been sensitised to make them feel the privilege of casting their vote, a fundamental right.

He said it was advised to reach out to resident welfare associations and large office complexes to improve voter enrolment that would increase voting percentage.