CEO holds meet with parties’ representatives

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties. The meeting was attended by eight political parties, including TRS, BJP, Congress, AIMIM, CPI, and BSP.

Mr. Vikas Raj made a detailed presentation on special summary revision (SSR), voluntary linking of Aadhaar by electors, and changes in electoral forms, which were taken up on the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the State.

The CEO also informed the political parties of the recent amendments provided for four qualifying dates i.e., January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 for enrollment as electors on completion of 18 years. He further requested them to appoint booth-level agents in the field to ensure good quality electoral rolls which are a prerequisite for smooth conduct of elections.

Representatives of political parties said they would take active part and extend necessary support in all activities taken up by ECI, an official release said. Some of the political parties sought clarifications with regard to upcoming Munugode By-election, Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) across the Assembly constitutes and across the States.

“They also wanted the Booth Level Officers in the GHMC area to work actively and be available to the public. They also asked for guidelines, if any, issued for shifting voters from one constituency to another constituency based on change of residence,” the release said.