CEO for effective strategies to bolster voter participation in upcoming LS polls

March 13, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 Vikas Raj holds meeting with district-level SVEEP representatives 

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has stressed the need for effective strategies to bolster voter turnout in the forthcoming elections to the Lok Sabha.

He was particular on adopting focused measures to increase voter participation by setting clear objectives for enhanced voter turnout during the Lok Sabha election. The CEO held a meeting with district-level Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) representatives from the 31 districts of the State. Joint CEO Sarfaraz Ahmed guided the nodal officers about working seamlessly to ensure improved voter turnout.

The meeting was aimed at facilitating knowledge sharing and inspire officials to execute successful SVEEP campaigns to amplify voter engagement. Highlighting the motto “greater participation for stronger democracy”, Mr. Vikas Raj emphasised the need for inclusion of marginalised sections like persons with disabilities, third gender, senior citizens (above 85 years), primitive vulnerable tribal groups and other tribals in the SVEEP initiatives.

Efforts were being made to achieve enhanced voter participation in identified polling stations in line with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. A team from the SVEEP division of the ECI would visit the State shortly to review the plans for SVEEP activities. Exuding confidence over the collective experience of the election officials, he urged them to strive for excellence in their endeavour to strengthen the democratic process.

