CEO exhorts voters to verify names and details in electoral lists

Draft voters’ list will be released on Oct. 29 and final rolls will be published on Jan. 6

Published - September 05, 2024 06:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy has exhorted voters to get their names and other details in electoral rolls verified through the respective booth level officers (BLOs), as part of the Special Summary Revision 2025, which started from August 20.

The BLOs would visit every household as part of the verification process and voters should ensure that correct details were entered into the electoral list. “Electors should call the BLOs if they are yet to visit. It is the responsibility of voters to get themselves enrolled into the voters lists,” he said.

Mr. Reddy told reporters here on Thursday that there were more than 3.3 crore eligible voters across the State and the BLOs had completed verification of 70.6 lakh names so far. In all, 35,356 BLOs were pressed into service for verification of electoral rolls and the process would continue till September 28. Youth attaining the age of 18 with January 1 next year as reference date could enrol themselves while the existing voters could seek corrections, if any, in their details during the SSR-2025.

The draft electoral rolls would be published on October29 after which time would be given for filing claims and objections. The final electoral rolls would be published on January 6, after field level checks by officials at different levels. There were test checks of the ongoing process at various levels so that the electoral list after completion of SSR-2025 is fool-proof.

Responding to queries, he said there were 35,356 polling stations across the State and most of them were located in government buildings. Only 2,965 polling stations were located in private buildings. Asked about electors in Telangana having votes in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, he said the Election Commission of India should take a decision on the issue after holding talks with the CEOs of the two States.

To another query, he said all the contestants of the previous Lok Sabha elections, except three, had submitted their expenditure reports that were forwarded to the ECI.

