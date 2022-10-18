CEO confident of peaceful conduct of Munugode bypoll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana State election authority, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, is confident of conducting the ensuing byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency in a peaceful manner and asserted that all arrangements have been put in place. Bypoll to the constituency with close to 2.4 lakh voters has assumed significance as three major political parties, the TRS, the BJP and the Congress took it as prestigious.

Can you elaborate on the arrangements being made for the election?

Vikas Raj: 15 companies of police/armed police are being deployed by the Central Government on poll duties. In addition, the State Government had positioned around 2,500 police personnel and 1,492 other staff on election duties in the bypoll for which 298 polling stations had been identified.

What are the measures taken for deployment of equipment for the bypoll to be conducted through electronic voting machines?

We have made sure adequate number of ballot units, control units and VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trail) are deployed in the constituency as the number of contestants is higher. Accordingly, 2,095 ballot units, 553 control units and 572 VVPATs will be deployed for the election. The first level check of these machines had already been completed and they are found good.

Measures taken for peaceful conduct of the poll?

The Model Code of Conduct prescribes several restrictions on political parties and their candidates, several do’s and don’ts, so that law and order and peace is not disturbed. So far, 323 people had been bound over and 21,000 cases booked for defacement of public and private properties. 70 belt shops had been closed and cash of Rs. 1.25 crore including Rs. 1 crore on Monday had been seized.

Steps taken for the strict enforcement of MCC?

In all, 44 teams had been deployed for checking various aspects relating to adherence to the rules and procedures. There are static teams positioned on the border of the constituency to see that nothing unauthorised is brought inside. There are video surveillance teams to record violations of prescribed norms and then flying squads that are doing rounds to check violations of any form. This is in addition to the special teams to check MCC violations and another teams specialised in scanning social media content to ensure that no allurements are offered to voters in any form. This apart, accounting teams have been deployed to check the expenditure incurred by the candidates and the political parties and they have been constantly monitoring the proceedings.

Political parties are complaining about large scale play of money power in the bypoll?

We are in receipt of complaints regarding distribution of liquor and other items and had been tracking these cases whenever complaints are received in this regard. There was complaint of a local leader distributing liquor and chicken to people recently. On verification, it was found that the complaint was not related to Munugode and was also not pertaining to the bypoll.

Complaints from political parties are basically regarding violation of MCC as well as officials not adhering to statutory and non-statutory processes. There was communication gap and delays initially owing to huge number of contestants in the fray. But these have been streamlined and teams are effectively monitoring the situation now.

What are the new IT tools deployed for monitoring the poll process?

Except what happens at the returning officer level at the time of receipt of nominations, everything is automated now. Processes relating to monitoring of complaints, voter lists verification, deployment and randomisation of staff everything is done by the software developed by the Election Commission. A new software to measure voter turnout at different polling stations from time to time on the poll day is also being deployed for the election. The ECI can directly assess the election turnout as the data fed into the computer directly goes to them.