CEO asks political parties to appoint booth-level agents

May 02, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has exhorted political parties to appoint booth-level agents (BLAs) as the existing number of BLAs was insufficient.

There are only 1,785 BLAs as compared to 34,891 polling stations across the State and this necessitated political parties to appoint agents at the booth level. The CEO made this request during a meeting of political parties convened by the election authority on Tuesday. Representatives of the Congress, BJP, MIM and CPI (M) attended the meeting. Interestingly, there was no representation from the ruling BRS.

Mr. Vikas Raj apprised the political parties of the Election Commission’s efforts to liberalise enrolment dates for youngsters in the age group 17-18 to expand the voter base. The status of polling stations ensuring minimum facilities like ramps, drinking water availability, furniture, lighting, and help desks were also explained to political parties.

The CEO said that focus would be on providing permanent facilities at all polling stations.

