CEO asks EROs to diligently adhere to legal provisions and procedures in preparing electoral rolls

July 26, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has directed the electoral registration officers to diligently adhere to the prescribed legal provisions and procedures while handling the applications for inclusion, deletion or modification of entries in the electoral roll.

A robust and accurate electoral roll was needed for the effective conduct of the elections and the officials concerned should take steps accordingly. He was speaking during the first phase of training for EROs and District Level Master Trainers conducted in collaboration with the Election Commission of India.

The India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) was the knowledge partner for the training initiative bringing its expertise to enhance the capacity and skills of EROs and DLMTs. The training marks a crucial step towards empowering electoral officials with updated knowledge and expertise.

The sessions focussed on aspects related to electoral roll management with specific emphasis on legal provisions and procedures and IT applications. In all, 59 EROs from 33 districts and 15 DLMTs from 15 districts participated in the inaugural phase. The sessions were facilitated by national-level master trainers – Chand Kishore Sharma (J&K), Shashipal Sharma (Himachal Pradesh) and Binoy P.K and Jayamadhav (Karnataka).

The CEO said an evaluation test was conducted by the ECI officials as part of efforts to assess the preparedness of the EROs and DLMTs in the preparation of the electoral roll. The ECI’s support, expertise of the IIIDEM and experience of the national level master trainers for the development of a skilled workforce would strengthen the democratic fabric of the State, Mr. Vikas Raj said.

