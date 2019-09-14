‘Centre’s wrong policies slowed down Telangana’s revenue growth’

The economic slowdown in the country has put the Telangana government on the backfoot and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had no choice but to scale down Budget estimates for 2019-20 from that of Vote-on-Account Budget, said AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Initiating the general discussion on the budget in the Assembly here on Saturday, Mr. Akbaruddin said due to impact of economic slowdown on all the sectors, the State government had reduced its budget estimates by ₹35,525 crore and confined it to ₹1,46,492 crore.

Recalling that the genesis for the slowdown began in 2016 when the NDA government announced demonetisation and followed it up with GST in 2017, he said that the MIM had forewarned then that it would adversely impact the economy. But Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao then sounded positive. Again when the 14th Finance Commission increased the share of devolution of Central taxes to States, the MIM said the State finances would be affected. Again Chief Minister did not share the same concern then. “But we see it happening now. The grant under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes got reduced. The country’s GDP fell to 5%. Automobile sector is in doldrums, non-performing Assets mounted, fiscal deficit increasing despite cash transfer by RBI, There is shortfall in Central funds to the States,” he said.

High utilisation

Yet to the credit of State government, it spent 74.9% of ₹6,70,843 crore estimated expenditure in the last five years. Despite negative trends in the economy, State GDP increased by 2.5% because of Chief Minister’s vision, he said. Of ₹5,37,373 crore spent on welfare schemes in last five years, Centre’s share was only 6% at ₹31,802 crore, he pointed out. Further analysing State’s financial situation, he said while the monthly income of State was around ₹8,000 crore to ₹9,000 crore, the compulsory expenditure on debt servicing and welfare schemes amounted to ₹4,738 crore and only about ₹3,500 crore left for other expenditure.

Pending dues

The pending dues to various sectors totalled to ₹27,835 crore, including ₹10,000 crore to irrigation sector and ₹2,000 crore to Rythu Bandhu.

Meanwhile MIM member Mr.Syed Amin Jafri who initiated the discussion on the Budget in the Legislative Council wondered if the State could even spend the scaled down amount when GST revenue and other sources of revenue were falling. The debt burden and interest payments were mounting.