Centre’s pleas over CAT orders on AIS officers’ allocation to TS adjourned to July 18

July 04, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by Central government challenging Central Administrative Tribunal-Hyderabad order allocating 15 All India Service Officers (AIS) to Telangana. The officers whose allocation was challenged by the Centre includes IPS officer Anjani Kumar, currently serving as Director General of Police, Telangana.

These AIS officers were allocated to residuary Andhra Pradesh cadre following creation of Telangana. They moved the CAT-Hyderabad which passed orders permitting them to continue with Telangana. The Union of India represented by Department of Personnel and Training moved the HC challenging the CAT order.

A bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and J. Sreenivas Rao was adjudicating the batch of pleas. When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao requested the bench to hear the contentions of the State government as well before passing orders. He sought a time of one month for the State to present its contentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Solicitor General of India, Gade Praveen Kumar, appearing for the Centre, vehemently opposed AAG’s contention. He told the bench that Telangana government did not present any arguments before the CAT-Hyderabad when the latter heard and passed the orders over allocation of the AIS officers.

Mr. Kumar told the bench that during that time Telangana government said allocation of AIS officers was purely a decision of the Union government but now wanted to present its stand before the HC.

The AAG told the bench that neither Telangana nor Andhra Pradesh had any grievance over re-allocation of the 15 AIS officers following bifurcation of undivided AP State.

The matter was posted to July 18 for next hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.