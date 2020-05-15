Centre’s package is disappointing and directionless: Uttam

Hyderabad

15 May 2020 20:38 IST

TPCC chief condemns KCR’s silence on Pothyreddypadu

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has described the ₹ 20 lakh crore relief package announced by the Central government as totally disappointing and directionless.

Addressing Congress workers and leaders on social media platforms, he said the Centre’s package had nothing for migrant workers, who were worst affected due to lockdown, and also for crores of youth who lost their jobs during the last 50 days. He said providing free food to migrant workers could not be counted as ‘relief’.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that several countries like the USA, Britain and Canada have taken exemplary steps to protect their industries and employees and said the Centre must have emulated those countries.

He said that the Congress party has been objecting to the opening of liquor shops as it would kill the very purpose of lockdown. He said it was strange that the State government allowed liquor shops to operate even in Red Zones while all other shops were kept shut.

Briefing the Congress workers about the Pothyreddypadu issue, he condemned the silence being maintained by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue. He said it was due to KCR’s negligence and silence that AP government dared to issue the GO to enhance the capacity of Pothyreddypadu Head Regulator to 80,000 cusecs at a cost of ₹ 6,829 crore.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said that the AP government was planning to draw additional 4 TMC ft of water from Srisailam which would create huge problems for farmers in Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts while causing shortage of drinking water in Hyderabad.