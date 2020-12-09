Centre’s farm laws will lead to food shortage: Jagadish

In farmers’ support: Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy at the Narketpally-Addanki State highway near Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

NALGONDA

09 December 2020 00:33 IST

‘These black laws will violate farmers’ rights’

Not only will farmers be at a loss but the Centre’s farm legislation will affect every population in the country, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said on Tuesday, leading hundreds of TRS activists and farmers during the Bharat Bandh in Suryapet and Nalgonda.

He sat in the Narketpally-Addanki State highway blockade in Nalgonda, while at Suryapet, the Minister was part of a huge tractor rally onto NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada).

Mr. Reddy described the three Acts — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, — “black laws, which will violate farmers’ rights, but not protect them.”

‘Struggle for meals’

“The legislation will severely affect farmers as they would struggle even for two square meals, and corporate entities and businesses will benefit the most,” he said. According to him, the legislation would ultimately lead to food shortage in the country and also hinder the free 24-hour electricity to farmers in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jagadish Reddy directed hundreds of farmers for highway blockade, tractor rally from Tekumatla to Madharam, and motorcycle rallies.

The Energy Minister also demanded the farm legislation to be repealed unconditionally.