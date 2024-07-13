Centre’s discrimination against Telangana on APRA promises goes on: BRS

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to stop discriminating against Telangana in the matter of fulfilling bifurcation promises even 10 years after the formation of the State, when it is going an extra mile in keeping the promises made to Andhra Pradesh one by one.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar also questioned the silence of 8 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members from Telangana, including two Union Ministers, over betrayal being meted out to the youngest State in the country for over 10 years now.

Stating that Telangana people were not against the Centre sanctioning a petrochemical hub to A.P. as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, he sought to know why the Centre continues to turn a blind eye to Telangana. He asked whether the Centre was showering benefits on A.P. as the BJP government at the Centre was depending on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) for its survival.

Despite repeated requests being made over the last 10 years, the Centre was unmoved on the promises made to Telangana in the Thirteenth Schedule of APRA, 2014, he pointed out and said the demand for railway coach factory at Kazipet was over 30 years old and was included in the bifurcation act, but not kept. He sought to know if the Centre had gone back on the ITIR project sanctioned to Telangana, not sanctioned even one Navodaya School or steel plant at Bayyaram among several others.

Only turncoats leaving

On the defection of BRS MLAs to Congress, the senior leader said victory and defeat were common in politics and said those who joined BRS in the past had said then that they were switching over for development and they were repeating the same now. There was no loss to the party even if such turncoats go. The party leadership was capable enough to make new leaders and win the next elections as rising from dumps was not new to BRS.