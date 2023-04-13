Centre wants Telangana to be its slave: Owaisi

April 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Centre wanted to make people of Telangana its slaves even as he pressed for keeping the peace in the State.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting - the Jalsa-e-Youm ul Qur’an series of public meetings - in Nizamabad on Thursday.

“There is a need to strengthen the peace in Telangana. This Delhi government wants to make the people of Telangana its slaves. We will not accept servitude. The Constitution contains and will always contain federalism. Indeed, Telangana is becoming the best State in India. There is some weakness, a lot has to be done. But the data - per capita income - is better than other states because of which the emperor of Delhi is pained that without him we have achieved so much,” Mr Owaisi said.

Mr Owaisi criticised police encounters and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party executed encounters on the basis of religion. He dared the party to encounter those who killed Junaid and Naseer, the two youths who were found burnt to death in a car in Bhiwani, Haryana.

Mr Owaisi slammed the BJP and alleged that the party was encountering the Constitution. “Why are courts, IPC, CrPC, judges, public prosecutors there then?” he questioned.