Centre wants refund of money spent for ryots: Kavitha

December 22, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government at the Centre is anti-poor and anti-farmer but it is pro-corporate as is evident from its policy decisions.

Speaking at Nizamabad on Thursday along with Minister V. Prashanth Reddy and legislators A. Jeevan Reddy and B. Ganesh Gupta, she said the Centre was writing off huge loans of the corporate companies. Quoting a recent response of the Centre in Rajya Sabha, Ms. Kavitha said over ₹19.94 lakh crore loans of corporates were written off during the last six years.

With such a sop given to the corporates the Centre was asking the Telangana Government to refund ₹152 crore funds of MGNREGS spent on construction of grain-drying platforms, she said adding that the Centre was branding the expenditure made for the benefit of farmers as diversion and misuse. However, it deemed it fit to write off an amount equivalent to about half of a year’ budget of the country.

On TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting at Khammam on Wednesday, she said the ploy of Mr. Naidu to revive his party in Telangana won’t work as he always deceived the people of Telangana and worked against the interests of Telangana.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy said the State Government had given a grant of over ₹57,000 crore for the last nine crop seasons under Rythu Bandhu and also paid ₹4,648 crore insurance compensation to families of farmers under Rythu Bima. Besides the government was borrowing money to procure paddy from farmers at support price. A total of ₹3 lakh crore was spent for farmers in the State by the Telangana Government during the last eight years, he noted.