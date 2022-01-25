‘Centre usurping States’ powers’

Decision on IAS cadre rule change is an example: Prakash Karat

CPI(M) polit bureau member Prakash Karat expressed anguish that the NDA government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bent upon puncturing the federal spirit of the constitution by fast diminishing the role and rights of the State governments.

Addressing a media conference along with the party’s state leadership on the concluding day of the CPI(M) Telangana State Conference at Turkayamjal on Tuesday, Mr. Karat cited the Centre’s decision for the IAS cadre rule change as an example, and termed it an obliteration of the States’ rights, and an attempt to centralise the power.

The rule change is aimed at keeping key officials in the Centre’s control, Mr.Karat alleged. Several states ruled by non-BJP parties had opposed the move, including Telangana, Bengal, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

Telangana government, which had earlier often expressed support for the central government, was now fighting the same, Mr.Karat said, advising the state to keep up the opposition and work together with the non-BJP governments of the other States.

Informing that the party’s central committee’s meeting which took place in city about 10 days ago, passed a resolution seeking to defeat BJP in the upcoming elections in five states, Mr. Karat said, in Uttar Pradesh, CPI(M) will work together with the Samajwadi Party towards this end. He demanded that the coming budget should be planned in such a way to improve the purchasing capacities of people, by allocating more funds for education and health.

The party elected its new state committee, and new secretariat which re-elected Tammineni Veerabhadram as the new state secretary.

The four-day state conference passed resolutions for improvement of health services in the State, 10 per cent reservations for the STs, declaration of COVID-19 as national calamity and allocation of funds in the coming budget, special package for Adivasis, recognition of podu rights, and others.