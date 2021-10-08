Centre urged to take up caste-wise census of BCs

HYDERABAD

08 October 2021 18:43 IST

The State Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution urging the Central Government to conduct caste-wise census of all the Backward Classes while holding the general census 2021.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and adopted by voice vote subsequently. “The Telangana State Legislative Assembly with a view to ensuring that the provisions of clause (4) of Article 15, clause (5) of Article 15 and clause (4) of Article 16 regarding the socially and educationally backward citizens as also the provisions of clause (6) of Article 243D and clause (6) of Article 243T regarding the backward class of citizens urges the Central Government that the caste-wise census of the backward class citizens be conducted while holding the general census for 2021,” the resolution said.

The Chief Minister said for the upliftment of poorer sections, the BCs in particular who constituted over 50 per cent population, it was necessary to maintain accurate statistics for taking up various welfare measures.

