Centre, TS BJP playing politics with farmers: Jagadish Reddy

‘Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaking irresponsibly’

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy found fault with State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleging that he has been speaking irresponsibly though he is an MP.

“How can Mr. Sanjay speak nonsense and say that BJP will talk about summer crop in February? Can farmers wait till then to sow their second crop? When will farmers grow the seedlings?” he asked, wondering whether the BJP president knows about farming at all.

Stating that both the Centre and State BJP were playing politics with farmers and issuing contradictory statements, he asked ryots to be aware.

“The Centre has announced that it will not buy par-boiled rice from the State but, BJP leaders here are asking farmers to grow paddy and assuring them that they will force the government to buy their paddy. Are they going to force the Central government?” Mr. Jagadish Reddy questioned.

He added that it was only the Telangana government that has implemented schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima for farmers. Referring to paddy procurement centres, he said that nowhere in the country, more than 6,000 centres have been opened to procure paddy from farmers, not even in BJP-ruled States.