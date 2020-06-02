Telangana

Centre transfers forest land for Sammakka barrage

Final environmental clearance given for the project

Central government issued orders on Tuesday transferring 27.9 hectares (68.9 acres) of forest land to the State Irrigation Department.

State government has decided to construct Sammakka barrage on River Godavari to supply water continuously to Devadula project. This necessitated procurement of forest land in Eturunagaram and Venkatapuram forest divisions in Mulugu mandal.

Based on the request given by the State government, the Centre had transferred the forest land to the State’s Irrigation Department. Along with this, the Centre gave the final environmental permission required for the construction of the Barrage.

