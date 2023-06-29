HamberMenu
Centre to take up 33-km Ghatkesar-Yadadri MMTS line at ₹330 crore

June 29, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The MMTS project was originally proposed by the TS government as a joint venture, bearing 2/3rd of the construction cost . | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Ministry of Railways has decided to take up the 33-km MMTS suburban train link between Ghatkesar and Yadadri (Raigir) station at a cost of 330 crore and tenders are to be called for the work soon, said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday.

The project was originally proposed by the TS government as a joint venture bearing 2/3rd of the construction cost but having waited for eight years and with no response despite reminders, the Centre has decided to take up project on its own, he explained.

“I had brought this project to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was here for the launch of Vande Bharat Express towards Tirupati, pointing out that it will be a boon to the pilgrims going to the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadari with the numbers increasing after the redevelopment. Mr. Modi had immediately directed the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. I wish to thank them both for accepting my request,” he told mediapersons at New Delhi.

The decision comes close on the heels of the Centre deciding to complete the pending ₹1,169 crore 90 km MMTS Phase II project providing rail link to the city suburbs. This was also was taken up under the cost sharing ratio of 2/3rd with the State government but because of the inability to release its share of funds, the Centre has owned up the project.

