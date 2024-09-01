Centre to rush 9 NDRF teams to Telangana

The Centre has decided to send nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to Telangana, including three teams each from Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Assam, in view of the heavy rains in the last couple of days, said Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday.

The Karimnagar MP informed, in a press release, that the decision was taken after he briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the dire flood situation in Telangana, especially in Khammam and Warangal, where several villages as well as colonies were marooned with people taking shelter on rooftops.

Mr. Shah is reported to have directed his ministry officials to take immediate steps to rescue people stranded in flood-hit areas and ensure there is no further loss of lives.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also spoke to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over the phone and brought to his notice the situation of submerged colonies in Khammam and the plight of people.

Kishan Reddy alert

In a separate statement to the media, Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy has appealed to people of Telangana, including the twin cities, not to come out of their houses unless necessary in view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of more rains in the next 24 hours.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that with water bodies receiving heavy inflows and overflowing, there is every likelihood of them spilling onto the thoroughfares as well as swollen drains, and hence the old, infirm and children should be extra careful before wading into waters.

There are chances of power lines getting snapped and falling on roads and trees getting uprooted. Hence, different civic departments should work in coordination to prevent mishaps.

Both the leaders urged the BJP cadre to be alert and help the government machinery and people in distress.