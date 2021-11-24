Centre to replicate TS mobile veterinary ambulance clinic service

HYDERABAD

24 November 2021 23:36 IST

Karnataka delegation study programmes being implemented by Telangana government

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav has said that the Central government has initiated the process for introducing mobile veterinary ambulance clinics across the country in the coming days.

This is yet another initiative of the Telangana government aimed at giving timely treatment to animals that is being replicated by the Centre. The State government had been implementing several innovative schemes since the formation of the separate State in 2014, several of which became an inspiration behind the launch of national level schemes.

The Minister explained the schemes and accelerated development achieved by Telangana in just seven years of its formation to his Karnataka counterpart Prabhu Chauhan. Mr. Chauhan, accompanied by a delegation of officers, called on the Minister on Wednesday.

The delegation was here to study the programmes being implemented by the Telangana government. Officials of the Animal Husbandry department made a power point presentation on the initiatives launched by the government.

Mr. Chauhan said that the team had personally observed the functioning of the mobile veterinary ambulance services and it was satisfactory. The neighbouring government had also initiated several programmes in the animal husbandry sector.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav said exchange of information between the two States about the respective initiatives would be mutually beneficial. The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had initiated a spree of welfare programmes that had become role models for the country.

He explained about the initiatives like distribution of fish seed, fresh water prawn juveniles and others to his Karnataka counterpart and said the schemes were yielding fruits in terms of significantly enhancing the productivity of the communities dependent on them.