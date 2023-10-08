HamberMenu
Centre to release ₹29 crore for Osmania University infra upgrade: Kishan Reddy

October 08, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday informed that the Centre will be spending about ₹29 crore towards building two new hostels and for the development of sports infrastructure including an athletics track.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a medical camp at Amberpet, Mr.Kishan Reddy, who is also BJP Telangana president, said a light-and-sound show to showcase the history of the university and Arts College in particular is also being planned as a follow-up to the recent dynamic lighting system switched on recently.

The sports facilities is estimated to cost ₹14 crore and new hostels — one for boys and another for girls— another ₹15 crore in the first phase. A total of ₹30 crore is to be spent on new hostels as part of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM AJAY) by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. An initial amount of ₹7.5 crore will be allocated towards the construction of two hostels to accommodate 500 students.

This is a follow-up to the Minister’s recent visit to OU where he noted the deplorable condition of hostels. He spoke to Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar and requested his support for the construction of two hostel buildings.

Mr.Reddy said the Centre is committed to the development of Telangana. Funds have also been directed for upgrade of major public hospitals like Osmania General, Gandhi and ESI plus primary healthcare centres in both urban and rural areas. About 50% seats in the ESI Medical College has been reserved for the children of workers.

The Minister questioned the delay in construction of the proposed new major hospitals in the suburbs of the twin cities and accused the Telangana government of neglecting Osmania General Hospital, which has dilapidated buildings and infrastructure. New Ayushman Bharat medical insurance cards should be immediately issued, he demanded.

