Centre to blame for country’s mess: trade union leaders

Several trade unions affiliated to the CPI, CPI (M) and other Left organisations took out demonstrations across erstwhile Warangal district on Wednesday in protest against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Central government.

The strike was in response to the nationwide call given by 10 central trade unions and various independent federations and associations.

Addressing the gathering at Shiva Nagar here, CPI State secretariat member Thakkallapally Srinivasa Rao accused the Central government of being anti-working class and the anti-national. “The Modi government has been trying to privatise as many as 42 public sector units (PSUs) in steel, engineering, construction, electronics, ports, railways, aviation and defence,” Mr Rao alleged.

He said the unemployment situation was alarming with many jobs lost owing to the closure of medium- and small-scale industries in the country. The country’s growth had fallen to 4.9 per cent, he added. He said the nation was in chaos due to the Centre’s anti-people policies.

CPI district council secretary Mekala Ravi, K Bikshapathi and Sheikh Bashamiya were among those present.

Trade union activists also took out a rally from Thousand Pillars temple to Ambedkar statue. They shouted slogans against the Centre and State governments demanding a minimum pay of ₹21,000, health cards etc. They threatened to intensify their agitation if the government failed to reverse its anti-working class policies.

Peaceful

In undivided Nizamabad district, the Bharat bandh observed by trade unions under the banner of the Trade Unions United JAC evoked a partial response but was peaceful.

The TSRTC plied buses and banks transacted business as usual. Some schools were open, while others declared holiday. Shops and establishment downed their shutters, while cinema halls suspended morning show. Some autorikshaws were off the road.

Activists of Left parties, trade unions and student unions took out a massive rally from the office of the DEO to the Collectorate, shouting slogans against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a meeting later held in front of the Collector office, CITU State vice-president Jayalaxmi, AITUC State vice-president Gangadhar Rao and IFTU president V. Krishna said the Centre, in the name of 100-day plan, was privatising some public sector undertakings and trampling on the rights of regular and contract workers. The State government was also following in the footsteps of the Centre, they said.

They demanded withdrawal of decision on merger of banks and solution for unemployment.

CITU district general secretary Noorjahan, Omaiah (AITUC), Narender (IFTU) and LB Ravi spoke.

In Adilabad, grameen Bharat bandh was partial even as trade unions staged demonstrations. In Mancherial, trade unions took out a rally and formed a human chain. The bandh was partial also in Singareni where only 30 per cent of the miners went on strike during the day.