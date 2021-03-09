Centre tells CS to act on FGG petition

Family members of those who fell prey and were victims of slain gangster Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem, showing pictures of their loved ones to press persons at a dharna in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD

09 March 2021 00:04 IST

‘When Nayeem became too big for the police to handle, he was killed in an encounter’

The Central Government has asked the State to initiate action as appropriate into the Maoist turned gangster Nayeem’s encounter.

The Department Of Personnel and Training has addressed a communication to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar enclosing a representation made by the Forum for Good Governance seeking CBI probe into the encounter of the notorious gangster. FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy said the Forum had represented the need for a CBI probe into the killing of the gangster and the Centre had addressed a communication to the Chief Secretary seeking appropriate action into the issue.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, he said there were certain valid points in the demand for a CBI probe into the issue. Though the Government had constituted a special investigation team headed by north zone IG to inquire into the issue, it was not able to function effectively due to various reasons.

It was widely reported that Nayeem spread his activities to several States and an inquiry into his activities should be conducted in different States. The SIT would face lot of problems in conducting the probe in coordination with different States.

Mr. Padmanabha Reddy recalled how Nayeem, a surrendered Maoist and street rowdy assisted police in controlling the Maoists which the police could achieve to some extent. However, as his acquaintance with senior officials grew, Nayeem established his own gang of goons and engaged in anti-social activities. He indulged in extortions, murders, land settlements among others with the cooperation of the government machinery.

“It was a deadly combination of police, politicians and goondas which troubled people for over two decades,” Mr. Padmanabha Reddy said adding when Nayeem became too big for the police to handle, he was killed in an encounter.

The SIT initially claimed that there were no police officers involved in the case. But when media published photos depicting police officials with Nayeem, cases were registered against 25 officers, some of whom were suspended and some others transferred. Eight politicians including legislators who were associated with Nayeem in his nefarious activities were also identified.

“But no action has been taken against them so far,” he lamented adding the SIT was also keeping the contents of diaries seized from Nayeem’s residence a top secret as making public these diaries would see many heads of senior officials roll.

He recalled that the FGG submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary seeking CBI probe into the issue, but the request went unheeded.

A representation was made to the Governor too, but there was no response so far. Mr. Padmanabha Reddy reiterated his request for CBI inquiry into the issue to find out the truth and prosecute the guilty.

“If no action is taken on officials and politicians involved, many more Nayeems will appear leading to anarchy,” he said.