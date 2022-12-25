Centre targeting me as I have exposed BJP conspiracy of poaching party MLAs, says BRS MLA

December 25, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

BRS MLA from Tandur, Pilot Rohit Reddy, accused the Centre of targetting him and his family members, using the name of Enforcement Directorate (ED), as he exposed the BJP conspiracy of poaching party MLAs.

“I am being targetted as I exposed the BJP conspiracy. The same is the reason for raids on party Ministers and MLAs by ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) departments. I was grilled for six hours on the first day without revealing the details of the case. On the second day, when I insisted, I was informed that the case relates to MLAs poaching. There is money laundering involved in MLAs poaching case and I feel the ED has been trying to increase pressure on me by filing cases,” said Mr. Rohit Reddy while speaking to reporters at the party office on Sunday.

Stating that questioning the complainant is puzzling him, the BRS MLA said that Mr Abhishek was called for inquiry though he was not related to the case. “The ED officials appealed in the High Court to question Nanda Kumar, an accused in the case, and now in the jail. I do have information that the officials are trying to fix me through Mr. Nanda Kumar. I will never surrender to BJP, and will expose it once again by approaching the court by filing a writ petition on Monday,” said Mr. Reddy adding that this is not just the problem of the BRS, but of entire Telangana. The MLA said that he would attend the ED inquiry on December 27.