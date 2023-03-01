ADVERTISEMENT

‘Centre taking people for a ride after elections’

March 01, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

KTR comes down heavily on BJP Government, calls for protest on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao charged that the Centre had been taking people for a ride after elections for States were over and it had become a habit for it to increase gas prices. He called upon party activists to observe protest in district, mandal and constituency headquarters on Friday and demanded that the Centre roll back the increased prices of gas.

“On Wednesday the Centre has increased domestic gas price by ₹50 and commercial gas price by ₹350. Increase in gas prices soon after polling was completed in some states reflects the attitude of the Centre. Is this the gift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to women on Women’s Day?” asked Mr. Rama Rao during a tele-conference with Ministers and legislators on Wednesday.

“The price of gas cylinder used to be ₹400 before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. Now it has touched ₹ 1,160 and going to touch ₹ 1,200. People are facing serious problems with the increase in gas prices and essential commodities. Grill the Centre with huge protests,” Mr. Rama Rao suggested to party activists.

