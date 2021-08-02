Centre taking ‘anti-Telangana’ stand on river water issue: KCR

‘AP resorting to dadagiri by constructing illegal project on Krishna’

Reacting to last month’s Central gazette notifications on jurisdictions of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday observed that the Centre was taking an anti-Telangana stand on the issue.

He also viewed that Andhra Pradesh government, by constructing unauthorised projects across the Krishna was trying to boss over Telangana.

Addressing leaders and locals at Haliya Agriculture Market Yard in the district, as part of Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency development review, Mr Rao referred to media reports on Krishna water sharing row between the two Telugu states.

“You all must have read in newspapers, about how the Centre has taken an anti-Telangana stand and how Andhra Pradesh is resorting to dadagiri by constructing illegal project on the Krishna,” the CM said.

Mr. Rao said he would take all measures to ensure irrigation to Nagarjunasagar ayacut, in Krishna basin. He said the 15 lift irrigation schemes, from Kodad till Nagarjunasagar, that were sanctioned recently would be completed within 18 months. KCR also reiterated his poll promise of bringing Godavari waters to Nalgonda by inter-linking Godavari and Krishn river basins.

On Monday, he said, “there is the possibility that in future, Telangana may be affected in Krishna water sharing, so as a precautionary measure we will bring Godavari waters from Palair reservoir of Khammam to Pedda Devulapally of Nalgonda, to secure irrigation to Nagarjunasagar ayacut. A study and survey to interlink the reservoirs is going on, he added.”