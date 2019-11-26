Centre steps in to break impasse on allocation of officers between TS and AP

The allocation of State cadre employees of the Prohibition and Excise Department between the two Telugu States — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — has finally been completed.

Accordingly, Telangana has been allocated 28 officers of the rank of Excise Superintendent and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh 36 out of the total strength of Excise Superintendents in the erstwhile united State. The allocation became controversial following the differences between the two States over the seniority lists of the officials like in the case of officials of the Home department where the two States had been directed to fine tune the tentative seniority lists prepared two years ago and the process is said to be underway.

The allocation was not made until the Department of Personnel and Training of the Central government intervened. With the stalemate over the list of seniority prepared by the two States continuing, the DOPT took the initiative in issuing the orders allocating the employees between the two States. The DOPT said, in its orders, that it had utilized the provisions under Section 77 (2) of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 for allocating the employees between the two States.

According to the provision, the Central government is empowered to issue general or special orders determining the successor State to have the employees should be allocated after considering the option exercised by them. The provision mandates that employees of local, district, zonal and multi-zonal cadre that fall entirely in one of the successor States should be allotted to the respective State.

The order, however, would not be applicable for officials who obtained stay from the court against his/her allocation to any of the successor States till such time the stay is vacated. The order would also be not applicable for officials who had not been allocated under Section 77 (2) and they would continue to work in the State where they are presently working till the Central government finalizes allocation orders in this respect based on the recommendations made by the advisory committee in accordance with the existing rules.