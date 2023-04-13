 ‘Centre stepping back on VSP privatisation is BRS impact’

April 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Centre’s stepping back on the issue of privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP-RINL) is the first success of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Andhra Pradesh, its president Thota Chandrasekhar has said. He stated that BRS would hold a public meeting at Visakhapatnam soon with party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressing it.

“The Centre has stepped back on the issue only after BRS has become vocal by addressing a letter to the Centre and its Government in Telangana sent a team of officials to study the possibility of bidding for funding working capital and supplying coal as part of the BRS policy against privatisation of public sector undertakings”, the AP-BRS president said, addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He stated that it was BRS that had stood by the interests of AP and its people on the VSP issue, while Telugu Desam Party and the ruling YSR Congress Party had given up on it with their weakness to have cordial relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The value of VSP was ₹3 lakh crore and about 5 lakh people were directly or indirectly dependent on the PSU for livelihood. But it was being shown as only ₹397 crore.

Stating that BRS had been opposing privatisation of PSUs as a policy, he said the main concern was that privatisation would deny employment opportunities to all sections as private companies would not implement the rule of reservation. He noted that BRS founder K. Chandrasekhar Rao was opposing the Centre’s policy of privatisation of profits and nationalisation of losses and he, as part of it, had announced that BRS would nationalise any PSU privatised by the BJP Government at the Centre, if people gave it the mandate.

Mr. Chandrasekhar explained that he was in Visakhapatam for three days for meeting the VSP employees and extending solidarity with their fight against privatisation of the PSU. “It is after the BRS move to explore participation in the expression of interest invited by RINL that Union Minister of State for Steel Faggansingh Kulaste announced today in Visakhapatnam that the Centre won’t privatise VSP but is trying to strengthen it”, he said.

He accused the Centre of trying to kill VSP by not allotting captive mines to it in Bailadila in Chhattisgarh and demanded that the allotment made to the Adani Group be scrapped and fresh allotment made to VSP and other PSU steel plants much nearer than Mundra, where the Adani Group was planning to set up an integrated steel plant.

Mr. Chandrasekhar also demanded that the Centre sanction ₹5,000 crore to RINL as working capital.