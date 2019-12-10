Centre, State failed to address agrarian distress: CPI(M)

CPI (M) State secretariat member Pothineni Sudarshan Rao hit out at both the Central and State governments for allegedly failing to address the underlying causes of agrarian distress and free farmers from the vicious cycle of indebtedness.

Mr Rao led a farmers’ rally organised by the CPI (M) district committee from Pavilion Grounds to the Collectorate here on Tuesday. The rally culminated in a demonstration at the Dharna Chowk near the Collectorate.

Mr Rao came down heavily on the BJP-led Central government for allegedly doling out subsidies worth thousands of crores to big corporate companies since 2014 thereby allowing them to grow their wealth manifold. The condition of lakhs of small and marginal farmers across the country turned from bad to worse, driving thousands of them to end their lives due to agrarian distress in the past six years, he charged.

Notwithstanding the introduction of the much-touted PM-KISAN scheme, the ruling dispensation at the Centre has miserably failed to address the root causes of farmers’ distress in the country, he charged.

The aggrieved farmers staged massive protests in Maharashtra, Delhi and several other States raising their voices in unison against the “anti-farmer and pro-corporate” policies of the Central government in the past five years, he said.

CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao slammed the TRS government for allegedly neglecting the issues facing the peasantry. He demanded that the State government ensure investment support to all farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, distribution of pattadar passbooks to all eligible farmers and waiver of farm loans at one go.

CPI (M) State executive committee member P Venkateshwara Rao, district committee members B Lenin, B Veerabhadram, M Bharathi and K Venkateshwara Rao, Telangana Rythu Sangham district president B Rambabu and secretary M Ramesh, among others took part in the demonstration.