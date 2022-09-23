Centre spent ₹9,500 crore on railway projects in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Railway coach overhauling project at Warangal soon

Medak – Kacheguda train service inaugurated

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has spent about ₹9,500 for the development of various railway projects in Telangana in the last eight years. He said that an overhauling unit of railway coaches would be established at Warangal at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore which would provide employment for about 3,000 persons.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Medak- Kacheguda train service at Medak town along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and others on Friday, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that a total of 12 projects were taken up in the past years in Telangana including Akkannapet project.

“Medak will be connected with entire nation with this railway service. I do salute farmers who sacrificed their lands for the railway project. Secunderabad railway station will be developed with ₹ 653 crore and works would be commenced next month. It will be like an airport. The works of Charlapally terminal are under progress and would be completed by December 2023,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy adding that from the time of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi represented the Medak constituency people had been demanding establishment of railway station. He also promised to establish a ticket counter at Chegunta

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy requested Mr. Kishan Reddy to connect this railway line with Jogipet, Sangareddy and Edulanagulapally.

MLAs M. Padma Devender Reddy, M. Raghunandan Rao, MLC S. Subhash Reddy, Railway General Manager Arun and others were present.