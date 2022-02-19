Centre spending ₹93,656 crore for Telangana roads: Kishan Reddy

‘2,483 km of highways added in last 7 years’

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy has said that Telangana got utmost priority regarding laying of new roads and it reflects with 2,483 km of national highways added in the last seven years compared to 2,511 km that existed before the Modi government assumed power.

“This is a 99% increase showcasing the commitment of the Central government towards Telangana,” he said at a press conference here on Saturday. Revealing further allocations to Telangana, he said that since the new State was formed, 75 new roads of 2,480 km length were completed spending ₹31,624 crore.

He said that Telangana will get about ₹32,755 crore for the new Regional Ring Road (RRR) planned while ₹3,314 crore were given to the State from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for neglected States. Another ₹850 crore were sanctioned for building road under bridges and road over bridges at 378 locations identified as black spots for high accident locations. In all, ₹93,656 crore have been spent in Telangana for roads apart from funds under the Prime Minister Grameen Sadak Yojana.

The Union Minister said that RRR will be a boon for Telangana under which 100% funds for constructing the roads would be given by the Central government in addition to 50% of the land acquisition cost. The State government has to bear only 50% of the land acquisition cost under RRR.

For the northern part of the proposed RRR, he said that Sangareddy-Narsapur-Toopran-Gajwel-Jagdevpur- Bhongir-Choutuppal stretch of 158.50 km would be connected and the DPR is under progress. About 1,904 hectares of land has to be acquired for this with an estimated cost of ₹2,120 crore. This stretch of RRR component includes ₹6,524 crore for civil works, ₹8,664 crore for capital cost and the total project cost is about ₹9,164 crore.

Mr. Reddy said that the Hyderabad-Bengaluru four lane highway is being turned into a 6-lane Super Information Highway in Telangana at an estimated cost of ₹4,750 crore. This covers 190 km in Telangana.

He added that under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti programme, five corridors of 898 km length at ₹22,706 crore are being developed in Telangana. These corridors are Solapur – Kurnool – Chennai Corridor; Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor; Hyderabad – Raipur Corridor; Indore – Hyderabad Corridor; and Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor.