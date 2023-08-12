Centre sitting over Krishna water share issue, says Minister

August 12, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has alleged that the Centre has been sitting over the issue of Krishna water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the last nine years and not settling the matter by referring it to either the existing Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (Brijesh Kumar Tribunal) or to a new tribunal.

Participating in the celebrations organised at Veeranjaneya reservoir near Yedula in Wanaparthy district following an expert committee of the MoEF recommending environmental clearance to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) recently, the Minister said the State Government had even withdrawn its petition in the Supreme Court after getting an assurance from the Centre to refer the matter to a tribunal.

To enable the Centre to refer the matter to a tribunal, Telangana had also raised the issue of water share under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, he explained but it’s been over two years the matter was pending with the Centre in the name of “seeking legal opinion”.

In spite of the Centre’s non-cooperation the State Government had made it clear several times that it was committed to completing PRLIS irrespective of the delays in settling the water shares as Telangana was entitled to a higher share of water on any parameter and water-sharing principles. He stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation stone for the project on July 11, 2015 to irrigate about 12.3 lakh acres uplands in erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy also blamed the Congress for the delays in the execution of the project as it was that party leaders and activists who had filed cases against the project by joining hands with the similar forces in Andhra Pradesh. In spite of all such adversities the Telangana Government had paid compensation of ₹5 lakh per acre to those whose lands were acquired for the project and other relief and rehabilitation measures.

Once the project was complete, the groundwater table would shoot up and farmers could withstand even a couple of scanty seasons to raise crops. A large number of farmers and people from Wanaparthy area participated in the celebrations.