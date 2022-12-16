Centre says no proposal for setting up bulk drug park in Telangana 

December 16, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Government has said that there is no proposal to expand the scheme for promotion of bulk drug parks in some States including Telangana.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that the Union Government received proposals for setting up bulk drug parks from 13 States including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. But the department of pharmaceuticals that was implementing the scheme had decided to set up three such parks in AP, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The total financial outlay for the scheme was ₹3,000 crore and the tenure of the scheme was from 2020-21 to 2024-25. Financial assistance by the Centre was subject to a maximum limit of ₹1,000 crore per park or 70 per cent of the project cost of common infrastructure facilities. An amount of ₹900 crore had been allocated for the scheme in 2022-23 and the first instalment of ₹300 crore had been released to Gujarat.

“There is no proposal to expend the scheme for promotion of bulk drug parks to other States,” he said in reply to a query by B. Venkatesh Netha and M.V.V. Satyanarayana. The reply assumes significance in the light of repeated pleas made by the Telangana State Government seeking setting up of bulk drug park in the State.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao expressed his ire at the Centre’s discriminatory politics by not even considering Hyderabad. In a letter addressed to the Union Government a couple of months ago, the Minister expressed displeasure that the life sciences capital of the country Hyderabad, reputed as vaccine capital, had been neglected in allocation of bulk drug park.

“The selection of AP, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat for the establishment of bulk drug industry is the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government’s discriminatory politics,” he said in the letter. The Minister quoted the details of the flagship pharma city project spread over 19,000 acres and blled as world’s largest pharma cluster. “While this project has garnered worldwide attention, unfortunately, it has not been given any consideration in the country,” he asked.