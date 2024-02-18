Centre sanctions ₹3 crore for Medaram Jatara

February 18, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Friday announced the Centre’s donation of ₹3 crore (from tourism and tribal welfare ministries) to conduct the Medaram Jatara in Mulugu. He was participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ramji Gond Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Abids here.

While a tribal museum dedicated to Alluri Seetharamaraju was established at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the proposed one in Hyderabad got delayed because the previous BRS government did not allot land despite several reminders from his office, he alleged. The Minister thanked the incumbent government for allocating land for the tribal museum and urged cooperation in setting up a Sainik School and Science City in the coming days.

He then spoke about the Centre sanctioning Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu with an outlay of ₹889 crore, ₹6.5 crore for Tribal Research Institute in Masab Tank, ₹420 crore for 17 Ekalavya Institutes to promote education among tribal communities among others. Special funds are being provided for the development of tribals in Bhupalapally, Asifabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts under the Aspirational Districts Programme, he added.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda delivered a video message on the occasion. State Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Women and Child Welfare D. Anasuya (Seethakka) and others were present.